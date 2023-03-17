In that well known story of Jesus meeting the Samaritan woman at the well, there is a key verse in the encounter. John 4:24 ... “God is spirit, and those who worship God, must worship in spirit and truth.”

The two words that strike me are those words, “spirit” and “truth.” But “truth” seems to be such a scarce commodity in our world today. There are so many people in politics, in the media, and also in religion, who are just making stuff up and disguising it as truth. And as a result, so many people are having a huge struggle in discerning truth. Who and what do we believe?

Those who are in leadership, whether it be religious or secular, seem to be more and more casual and callous in speaking truth, telling truth, living truth and acting in truth. Truth-telling is more and more scarce. Many leaders are chosen and elected or appointed, not for who they really are, but on the basis of the lies they tell about themselves ... their image ... their public self.

Speaking lies and not telling the truth are becoming commonplace in our society and culture. And how often do you hear the comment, “Don’t confuse me with the truth ... I really don’t want to hear it! My mind is already made up.”

The other word is “spirit,” and that is even more problematic in our culture. Do you have the right spirit? Is your spirit true to your values? Is the spirit working in your life? Most importantly, is God’s spirit within you? Jesus said to the Samaritan woman, that true worship requires both aspects ... spirit and truth! Not either one or the other, but both!

In Jesus’ encounter with the Samaritan woman, the thing that impressed her the most was Jesus’ truth-telling. “He told me everything I had ever done,” (vs. 29) was her comment to others about Jesus. Jesus could see through everything and discern who the woman truly was! His spirit was able to discern her truth, and her spirit was open to Jesus and hearing his truth.