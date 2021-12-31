From the Pulpit: Small planet not worthy of division

According to NASA, the Milky Way, our galactic home, contains over 100 billion stars. The number of planets in the galaxy likely exceeds 400 billion. If you boarded a spaceship traveling at 186,000 miles per second (the speed of light) it would take 100,000 years to traverse the length of the Milky Way.

If that’s not mind blowing enough the number of galaxies in the known universe is estimated at 200 billion. To tour the length of the universe our spacecraft would arrive at its destination in about 93 billion years. You wouldn’t be home in time for supper!

Earth orbits the sun from a distance of 91 million miles. Light rays from the sun take just eight minutes and 20 seconds to reach us. Yet once that light arrives, it can travel around the globe in just 0.1337 seconds. Given a fiberoptic cable laid along earth’s equator that beam could zip around the globe 7.5 times a second.

Today telecommunications have become instantaneous. Fiberoptic cables and satellite signals link every corner of the globe.

We are now technologically equipped to problem-solve together. But the level of international cooperation is still inadequate to meet the great needs and threats facing us now.

Geographical distances, which divided humanity in past ages, are no longer relevant. In the past human communities lived in relative isolation from each other. Culture, language, religious sects, ethnicity, nationality, etc. became varied and diverse. Conflicts with “the other” plagued humanity.

Today, however, our vision is becoming wider in scope. We are beginning to realize “the earth is but one country and mankind its citizens”, as stated by Baha’u’llah 150 years ago.

“To our eyes”, states the Baha’i Writings, “this globe appears spacious; yet when we look upon it with divine eyes, it is reduced to the tiniest atom. Through our ignorance and lack of viewpoint we divide this common home, we divide the members of this family into various races, we divide religion into different sects…This small planet is not worthy of division.”

Humanity needs you. It needs all of us to work together to address the global challenges before us all.

David Crenshaw is a member of the Baha’i Faith. He lives in Eureka. Reach him at davcren@aol.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0