From the Pulpit: Similarities of the world religions

The religions of the world do have their differences, but there are many similarities, such as the “golden rule,” that is, the principle that each of us should treat others as we ourselves would like to be treated. Many religions share, as well, the themes of the oneness of humanity and the divine call to peace. We find these themes in the excerpts below, from six of the world religions.

There is but one human family:

CHRISTIANITY: [God] has made of one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth. — Acts 3:195

JUDAISM: Have we not all one Father? Has not one God created us? Why do we deal treacherously with one another? — Malachi 2:10

ISLAM: Ye are all parts one of another. — Qur'an 3:195

HINDUISM: I command ye all to be equal under one holy command. Be united in your purpose, let your hearts be as one heart, minds of all as one mind so that your affairs may be cooperatively well organized. — Rig Veda 8:7

BUDDHISM: Many do not know that we are here in this world to live in harmony. Those who know this do not fight against each other. —Dhammapada 1:6

BAHA’I: “The tabernacle of unity hath been raised; regard ye not one another as strangers. Ye are the fruits of one tree, and the leaves of one branch. —Bahá'u'lláh, Gleanings, 218

Seek peace in the world:

CHRISTIANITY: Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. — Matthew 5:9

JUDAISM: ...they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more. — Isaiah 2:4, Micah 4:3

ISLAM: Make peace and reconciliation between two [contending] brothers... — Qur’an 49:10

BUDDHISM: Let us now abstain from taking life… And they will abstain from war, and will continue in this good way... — Dialogues of Buddha

BAHA’I: These fruitless strifes, these ruinous wars shall pass away and the "Most Great Peace" shall come. — Bahá'u'lláh.

While practicing our beliefs, let us not get tangled in differences, nor lose sight of the golden rule, our oneness, and our common quest for peace!

David Crenshaw is a member of the Baha’i Faith. He lives in Eureka. Reach him at davcren@aol.com

