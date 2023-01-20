 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FROM THE PULPIT

From the Pulpit: Scholars

Disgusted by too many cynical or dishonest historical Jesus studies, I came across Joachim Jeremias’ “The Proclamation of Jesus” (1970) while living in Germany at the age of thirty-three, and the book struck me like a breath of fresh air. I was delighted by Jeremias’ convincing presentation of Jesus’ authentic sayings, but also by his admirable honesty in admitting the overwhelming textual evidence that Jesus himself was expecting an imminent apocalyptic ending of the world in his own generation.

While I was devouring Jeremias’ book (in German!), I had no way of knowing that a teenager in America was also excitedly reading Jeremias’ book and finding it so intriguing that he decided to become a scholar of the historical Jesus! Today, at age sixty-seven, Dale C. Allison, Jr. is perhaps the foremost of such scholars, having authored “Constructing Jesus: Memory, Imagination, and History” (2010), a work of immense significance. Like Jeremias, Allison demonstrates that Jesus was expecting an imminent eschatological ending of the world, followed by the divine establishment of God’s Kingdom on all the earth.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

An important difference distinguishes the scholarship of Jeremias and Allison from that of many other highly rated historical Jesus scholars: Both are convinced that Jesus expected to be put to death, and believed that his dying was willed by God for a good purpose, and for that reason he did not flee from death, but embraced it – even if with some reluctance in Gethsemane. Both scholars thus reject the position held by many others that it was not Jesus himself, but the early church, that found significance in Jesus’ dying. As Allison states, “Jesus’ decision to die, whenever made and whatever the motivation and whatever his precise interpretation,” left behind memories with his earliest followers that are too numerous and vivid to have been creations of the later church (a position Allison defends in his fifth chapter with startling freshness).

Although Allison is careful to state that his historical conclusions do not necessarily support “the theory of atonement,” he leaves it up to theologians to try to answer the question, Why, then, did Jesus believe it was God’s will that he die?

That question I myself am attempting to explore in my youtube video series, “Jesus Laid Bare” parts 1-4, with more to come. The reader may wish to take a look at them – and then study further.

Boswell is a retired pastor of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) whose views may be accessed in his youtube videos, “Jesus Laid Bare – Imagined Conversations with Jesus” and in his novel “The Dead Sea Gospel.”

