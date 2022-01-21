From the Pulpit: "Roger Williams, A Noble Dissenter"

I prepared this column on Jan. 6th, the first anniversary of an attempted insurrection. When democracy is under siege, religious and journalistic freedom is more than ever in need of celebration and protection.

In this, my last “From the Pulpit” contribution, I wish to share a few thoughts on church and state from one of its champions. (Most of this is taken from a magazine article I authored entitled “Roger Williams, the Noble Dissenter").

Born in London in 1603, Williams grew up near Smithfield Plain where religious dissenters were burned at the stake. He may have witnessed some of the executions. A brilliant student, Williams graduated from Cambridge, was ordained, and came to New England in 1633. He became, in the words of Yale church historian Sidney Ahlstrom, “our most noble dissenter.”

Always a champion of minorities and “little people,” he was soon in trouble with the colony authorities. He defended religious minority belief and practice, or the lack thereof. He said that the colonists were stealing the land from the Indians. He was banished from the colony --virtually a sentence of death in the frontier winter---and was befriended and rescued by Native Americans.

He made his way to what is now Providence, Rhode Island. Once there, Williams founded a pluralistic society that included dissenting Puritans, Quakers, Jews, Catholics, atheists, and others under its protective wings. He also raised the funds to purchase the land from local Native American tribes, learned their languages, and spoke for them before the English parliament.

Williams believed that state enforced religion is a violation of an individual’s conscience; that religious persecution comes from insecurity on the part of those who persecute; and that there is hidden unbelief in the enforcers of religious conformity. He called violations of conscience “soul rape.”

Historian Joseph Ellis writes: “Williams understood what Thomas Jefferson was to proclaim over a century later about freedom and the human spirit. The core of our liberal political heritage began as a religious argument about souls rather than citizens.”

This is one of the most important lessons Williams has to teach religious leaders and politicians today; and especially those who wish to have their moral-religious beliefs and interpretations made law for everyone. This profoundly religious man held that there are deep religious reasons (“souls as well as citizens”) for the separation of state and church.

There is always a time to end a good thing. I wish to thank the Pantagraph editors for providing “From the Pulpit“ space for my more than 100 columns over the last two and a half decades; and warm thanks to “Pulpit” readers and email correspondents. Blessings to all readers for the New Year.

James Bortell is a retired United Methodist minister living in Normal. He may be reached at jimbortell@gmail.com

