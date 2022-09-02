From the Pulpit: Rest from Your Labor!

Cedarville, Ohio is the birthplace of James H. Kyle. The town claims Kyle is the Father of Labor Day. Kyle was a Senator for South Dakota who served as chair of the Committee on Education and Labor when he introduced Senate Bill S-730 on August 28, 1893. President Grover Cleveland signed the bill into law on June 28, 1894. Consequently, Labor Day is a holiday that honors the American worker. The day is synonymous with parades and picnics. It is a day of rest from our labor.

The true “Father of Labor Day” is debated. Most claim the designation belongs to Peter McGuire who founded the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and co-founded the American Federation of Labor. Legend has it that on May 12, 1882, Peter McGuire proposed the establishment of a Labor Day to the New York Central Labor Union. Others credit union leader and activist, Mathew McGuire, of Paterson, New Jersey as the one deserving of the title. Thus, the saying, “who is the real McGuire” came to be.

Regardless, there is one who upholds human dignity like no other. He is the undisputed champion of a day of rest. His name is Jesus. He invites you into a greater, longer lasting, and deeper rest than any holiday can provide. Jesus Christ proclaimed, Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest (Matthew 11:28, NKJV).

Jesus invites us to turn to him for freedom, strength, comfort, peace, and rest. Turn to Him and He will lighten your burdens and shoulder the heavy load you bear. Accept Him as Savoir and trust Him as Lord and He will provide rest for your soul. It begins the moment you turn to Him and release your burdens into His loving care. Believe me! He loves you with an everlasting love and He wants to bless you in ways you never imagined or dreamed possible.