From the Pulpit: Responding to hate with love

Recently our nation saw yet another act of violence against the Jewish community. Sabbath worshipers at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas were taken hostage at gunpoint on January 15 by a man whom they had treated as a guest. Mercifully, all four hostages, including the Rabbi who defended them, escaped unharmed. The situation, said police, “was resolved.”

But was it resolved? Is it ever “resolved” when violence is perpetrated upon innocent people of any race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation? Do the victims ever “get over it”? Do they ever feel truly safe again?

I was encouraged by the reports from Colleyville that the Interfaith community, of which Beth Israel’s Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker was a leader, stepped up to support their neighbors. Fellow Jewish communities reached out in solidarity. Muslim leaders publicly denounced the violence. An interfaith group called “Faith Forward Dallas” mobilized to inform their members and invite them to respond. And the White’s Chapel United Methodist Church hosted an interfaith healing service, at which Rabbi Cytron-Walker was an honored guest.

These stories of people of all faiths reaching out, being there for their neighbors in time of need, inspired me. I began to wonder whether we in the Bloomington-Normal community are ready to respond like that when one of our neighbors is in trouble - or whether we find it easy to ignore suffering that is not our own.

The Apostle Paul talked about the Church being like the Body of Christ (I Corinthians 12:27), with each of its members being like members of the same body. I know when one of my body parts is hurting, the whole body is distracted. An injured foot causes pain in the hip; pain in the hip causes aching in the back. And as we all know, a migraine just takes over everything.

What would it be like if the faith communities of Bloomington-Normal understood ourselves to be like parts of God’s body: all connected, all interdependent, all spiritually related? What would it be like if a tragedy or crisis affecting one congregation became a rallying cry for all of us to pick up the phone, send a text, bring over a meal, saying, “we see you – we care about you – we are all in this together”?

If you are a person of prayer – regardless of the language or the imagery or the name for God you use when you pray – would you pray about this with me? We are put here on this earth and in this community for a reason. Let’s be the Body together.

