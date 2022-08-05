From the Pulpit: Responding to Christian nationalism

Churches from various backgrounds have currently been sounding the alarm about an idolatrous movement that some are calling Christian nationalism.

This kind of nationalism is not new. You can find examples of it in Nazi Germany. It has reared its head at different times in our own nation’s history, sometimes by groups like the Ku Klux Klan.

Some sociologists theorize that over half of the Christians in the U.S. today are friendly to some of the talking points of this movement. Yet these talking points are in direct contradiction to the life, teachings, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as we know him from the Bible. Let me give you a few examples. Christian nationalism says:

•The U.S. is God’s chosen and privileged nation;

•White, Anglo-Saxon culture and heritage are prioritized by God;

•White Christians are victims under threat and are being mistreated;

•Authoritarian, social control is necessary to bring stability and order and to save the special status of Christians;

•Democracy can only be trusted if whites of Anglo-Saxon heritage are in control;

•Violence is acceptable and sometimes necessary to maintain this dominant status; and

•Holding on to power and control by almost any means is justified.

In contrast, Jesus invited everyone into the Kingdom. No race, nation or heritage is given a privileged status by Jesus. Those who love God with their whole heart are the new nation of God, wherever they may come from or live now.

Followers of Christ are challenged to overcome pride and to focus on serving others. Christians win others over by their love and invitation, not by coercion.

Leaders who use God to maintain their own power and privilege are not to be followed. Christians also must keep some humility and grace in thinking about the needs and desires of those who are from a different religion.