From the Pulpit: Religious trends among Americans show decline

According to a recent study by Pew’s National Public Opinion Reference Survey, the percentage of Americans who identify as Christian has dropped 15% over the past 14 years, while those who consider themselves religiously unaffiliated increased by 14%.

The survey also found that the majority of Americans (63%) who consider themselves Christian is down from 78% in 2007. Meanwhile, 29% of adults list their religion as "none," meaning they consider themselves atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular." That figure has increased since 2007, when only 16% said they have no religion.

Even more troubling ... for the first time since the late 1930s, fewer than half of Americans say they belong to a church, synagogue, or mosque, according to a new report from Gallup. Just 47% of Americans now say they belong to a house of worship. This is down significantly from 70% in the mid-1990s and 50% in 2019.

The decline is part of a continued drop in membership over the past 20 years, according to Gallup data, and Gallup has been measuring church membership since 1937 when nearly three-quarters of the population (73%) reported membership in a house of worship.

This trend does not bode well for existing congregations or for those wanting to begin or build a new church. Certainly the pandemic has not done church attendance any favors, with so many former worshippers now making the decision to stay home and watch a worship service on their computer or TV rather than to go to in-person worship.

But churches, denominations and congregations must now find new ways, and a new passion, to spread the Gospel. They must take on a new and focused mission for outreach and evangelism and not be content with “business as usual” or a “maintenance mentality” when it comes to the church.

If the church is not to just survive, but actually flourish and grow, a new excitement and focus on outreach must begin and it must begin with those disciples who are still part of the church. It's not enough just to attend church yourself. Invitations have to be issued. Church members must reach out to others. Disciples must act in ways that will bring others in.

Remember Jesus’ words of invitation ... to hear the Good News, to experience the fellowship of the Spirit, and to join in the mission of spreading the Gospel and making more disciples. “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.” (Matthew 28:19)

The Rev. Knight W. Wells, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, retired

