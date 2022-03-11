From the Pulpit: Religion in unstable times

Our world is going through an unstable time. We are all facing dizzying, rapid change. Then throw in a pandemic and now war in Ukraine. The latest United Nations report warns that the environmental crisis is getting worse. Racial justice is not moving forward in a smooth trajectory. Politics are divisive. Americans are reporting that they are “more unhappy” these days. The COVID Response Tracking Study by NORC at the University of Chicago found that only 14 percent of Americans say they are very happy. That is down from 31 percent in 2018. We know that people of faith are also reporting more isolation, anxiety, loneliness and depression. How are we to think about these things?

First, we must recognize that faith does not save us from suffering. Our religion does not make life easy. The promise we have is that we will never have to walk alone. Even when we are not aware of it, God is with us. Our faith should also push us to seek help when we need it. Faith is not just a personal endeavor. We are called to do faith in community. Too often, we are not open to the help that God sends along to us through professional and nonprofessional others. Is God offering you help? How could you say, “Yes.”

Second, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds, so that you may discern what is the will of God — what is good and acceptable and perfect” (Romans 12:2 NRSV). Beware of self-righteous indignation. Speak the truth but remember to do so in love. Always remember that no matter how righteous you feel, there is a chance that at any moment you may not be on God’s side, after all. Humility is important.

Finally, if your faith is not “making you happy” or keeping you oriented, you have some choices to make. You can leave that faith behind. You can hold on to it nominally but wander off after other priorities. Or you can decide to go deeper. Maybe this is a time when God is calling you to a path that really does lead to the abundant life of meaning and joy.

Dr. Kent King-Nobles pastors at First United Methodist Church, Normal. Contact him at pastorkent@normalfirst.org

