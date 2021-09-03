From the Pulpit: Recovering from disaster

“Thank you! We could not have done this on our own.” Those words, were spoken by a homeowner in response to the outstanding service provided by volunteers. The volunteers offered recovery assistance to homeowners in McLean County who had been adversely impacted by the heavy rains we experienced in late June. The sentiment, expressed by the homeowner was a common refrain the volunteers heard again and again.

Our church was blessed to host the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers over a three-week period from mid-July to early August. They were a selfless, self-sustaining group and were a great joy to host. They came at their own expense and brought their own food, bedding, showers, washer and dryer. They even supplied their own cooks, cleaning crew and laundry service.

The trained volunteers cleaned and sanitized 58 homes that had been flooded. They cleared mud and dirty water. They pulled out wet carpet and padding. They cut dry wall above the water line to remove and stop the spread of mold and mildew. Several homeowners expressed that the volunteers were an answer to prayer propelling them toward recovery.

The restoration work provided by the volunteers reminds me of the restoration operation that is revealed in the Bible. At the time of the fall of mankind in the Garden of Eden sin rushed into our world like a flood and devastated all of creation.

To summarize the Bible, the Old Testament reveals the goal of God’s restoration operation. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow, though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool” (Isaiah 1:18, NIV). The New Testament reveals its completion. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” (2 Corinthians 5:17, NIV).

Through Jesus, God achieved for us what we could not have achieved on our own. Jesus voluntarily offered Himself as the supreme substitutionary sacrifice for sin. Accepting Jesus as Savior and Lord is how we receive God’s restoration operation into our lives. The result, we are cleansed, restored and made like new.

To learn more, I encourage you to find a church that affirms these truths and teaches what it means to be a Christ-follower.

Clark Killingsworth is Executive Pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com.

