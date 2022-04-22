From the Pulpit: Parenting and children's graduation

Children are like arrows in the quiver of a parent (Psalm 127). A parent must not become “a helicopter parent,” whose message is: “You can’t live without me!” This message translated actually means: “I can’t live without you.” Dependent parenting leads to enmeshment with the child, but the intentional parent pulls back the bow with aim and tension to launch children toward a target for the glory of God.

I recently read about “Mrs. Fidget” in C.S. Lewis’ book The Four Loves. This fictitious woman’s death changed her frowning husband to a man who could laugh again, her son from “an embittered, peevish little creature” to become quite human, her daughter from a delicate girl to one who “dances all night” and plays tennis, and her dog too. “Even the dog who was never allowed out except on a lead,” Lewis wrote, “is now a well-known member of the Lamp-post Club in their road.”

Mrs. Fidget “lived for her family” – washing, cleaning, cooking, and staying up late to greet her children with a silent accusation. She made things the family did not want to wear, and cooked meals they soon despised. Why? She needed to be needed to feel her worth, but “then a love like Mrs. Fidget’s contains a good deal of hatred.”

If you are a “Mrs. Fidget,” who needs to be needed for a sense of worth, you are using your children for your self-worth as you “work your fingers to the bone.” What would it mean for you, as a parent, to rest secure in your worth in Christ so that your motives for serving your children are more purely out of love for them?

Lewis concludes: “The Vicar says Mrs. Fidget is now at rest. Let us hope she is. What’s quite certain is that her family are (at rest).”

We feed children in order that they may soon be able to feed themselves; we teach them in order that they may soon not need our teaching ... The hour when we can say “They need me no longer” should be our reward. What’s your aim? Is it to send your children out able to live independently from you?

Dr. Bob Smart, Sr. Pastor of Christ Church, Normal, IL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0