From the Pulpit: Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Passion Week where we reflect upon the last week of Jesus’ earthly life. The gospel writers relate how the week began with his triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The people greeted him waving palm branches as he rode upon a donkey. They threw their cloaks and branches on the ground, shouting, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, even the King of Israel” (John 12:13, ESV).

They expected Jesus to overthrow their oppressor, Rome, and set up an earthly kingdom. Jesus came to be a conquering ruler, to be sure, just not in the way that they had imagined. No, his plan far exceeded their expectations.

Before entering Jerusalem, Jesus told his disciples that he would be delivered over to the chief priests and scribes. He predicted that he would be condemned to die, mocked, flogged, crucified and raised on the third day (Matthew 20:18-19). He also foretold that he would later return with power and with great glory (Matthew 24:30).

John later described a vision he had of Christ’s return saying, “Then I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse! The one sitting on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he judges and makes war” (Revelation 19:11, ESV). This is sobering news! As the faithful and true judge, Jesus sees through every façade and pretension. He knows our hearts and secret thoughts. Nothing escapes his notice. He will judge individual people and the nations of the earth. Truth will be revealed. Every injustice will be set right. All unrighteousness will end. God will keep his promise and in Christ he will vindicate the faith of everyone who has placed their trust in him.

The good news: Jesus wins! And so can you. Through his death on the cross, Jesus conquered sin. In his resurrection, he conquered death. Join the winning side. Surrender to Jesus as Savior and Lord. Acknowledge that his work on the cross is sufficient to cleanse you of all wrongdoing and accept by faith that his resurrection is sufficient to raise you to new life as well. Turn the control of your life over to Jesus and commit to follow him from this day forward. Now is the time to prepare for his sure and certain return.

Clark Killingsworth is Executive Pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com

