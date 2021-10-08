From the Pulpit: 'Our, Thy and Thine'

Our Father, who art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread

And forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory forever. Amen.

I attended a conference this past week at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Kansas City. United Methodist readers may be familiar with Church of the Resurrection; it’s kind of a role-model congregation for many in our denomination. I traveled to Kansas City in a church bus with pastors of other United Methodist congregations in Bloomington-Normal, and the journey gave us an opportunity to share how things are going in our respective churches: the exciting, the frustrating, the hopeful, the hard. Ministry can feel like lonely business, and it’s good to have people to talk to about that.

One theme of the conference was The Lord’s Prayer — not just how to pray it, but what it teaches us. Resurrection’s Pastor Adam Hamilton talked about how the Lord’s Prayer, while often prayed individually, is really a prayer for the community; it uses language of “Our, Thy and Thine,” not “I, Me and Mine.” It calls us to communal concern, to considering all God’s people as children of the same Father, all hopeful citizens of the same kingdom. Throughout the conference, speakers referred to “Our, Thy and Thine… not I, Me, and Mine,” as a kind of mantra. It made me think about how often I get caught up in my own concerns and forget that sometimes the power of God to help us in hard times is found in community, in collaboration and sharing.

On the way home from Kansas City our clergy conversation shifted gears a little bit. Inspired and enthused by the conference, we found ourselves talking about projects we could all take on together: ideas that might be daunting for one congregation alone, but between us, we could really get something done! “Our, Thy and Thine… not I, Me, and Mine.” There’s power in those words.

Pray for us, won’t you? That we would gain clearer vision for collaborative ministry in this community, and find new ways to bless Bloomington-Normal in union with each other and with God? Maybe all the faith communities could join in. And then perhaps the kingdom of God will come, on earth as it is in heaven. Amen.

Rev. Sara L. Isbell is Senior Pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Email sisbell@wesley-umc.com.

