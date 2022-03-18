From the Pulpit: Ora et labora for Ukraine

My congregation is studying The Lord’s Prayer during this season of Lent, working our way, phrase-by-phrase, through a prayer all of us already know — but few of us have actually examined. Using the book, “The Lord’s Prayer: the Meaning and Power of the Prayer Jesus Taught,” by Adam Hamilton, we are exploring questions like, what does it mean to pray, “hallowed be thy name”? To say, “forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us”? Perhaps most importantly, what does it mean to speak the words, “thy kingdom come, thy will be done”? Are these actions we anticipate God doing, on God’s own? Or do we bear any responsibility for these prayers, ourselves?

I’ve been asking myself that quite a bit lately, as I read about the loss of life, liberty, and livelihood of our sisters and brothers in Ukraine. I pray for the people there every day. But do I bear any additional responsibility for their survival and well-being, beyond the petitions I make of God?

Hamilton invokes the Benedictine phrase “ora et labora,” or “pray, and work” as the intended balance for our spiritual lives: pray for God to act — and then allow for some of God’s activity to take place through the actions of the one who prays. I am called to wonder: Is God calling me to act on behalf of the people of Ukraine? Here are some ways I can do that:

GIVE: There are a number of good refugee-relief organizations who do critical work around the world. United Methodists support “UMCOR”: the United Methodist Committee on Relief. Other good organizations include the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Church World Service, World Vision, etc. Check www.charitynavigator.org for a four-star rating, and then give to an organization that is doing the work on the ground where you cannot go.

LEARN: Talk with friends about what you read in the news, and don’t let God’s people in Ukraine (not to mention Venezuela, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, Myanmar…) slip your mind. Learn their stories, pray for them by name. You may make a connection that changes somebody’s life — even your own.

SUPPORT: Learn about refugee support organizations in our area, like Immigration Project (Normal), Refugee Center (Champaign) and the YMCA, which benefit from the support and volunteerism of faith communities.

Pray for the people of Ukraine. And then do something. Ora et labora.

Rev. Sara L. Isbell is Senior Pastor at Bloomington Wesley United Methodist Church. You can reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0