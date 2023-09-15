It has been over 40 years since the cover story in Parade magazine (Feb. 1, 1981) featured a very controversial quote from evangelist Billy Graham. It was part of his account of conversations with fellow Rev. Jerry Falwell, who headed the conservative political group the Moral Majority.

Billy Graham said this: “I told him to preach the Gospel. That’s our calling. I want to preserve the purity of the Gospel and the freedom of religion in America. I don’t want to see religious bigotry in any form ... it would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it.”

Historically, our country has always sought to maintain a separation of church and state. But in more recent times, the political agendas of both parties have been injected into the lives of churches and denominations in a way that has often resulted in conflict and dissension in congregations.

Members of congregations seem more divided than ever over political issues. When one pastor was accused of making a list of “liberal talking points” in his sermons, he responded by saying, “I am just quoting Jesus in the Bible. These are the words of Jesus, not liberal talking points!” Unfortunately for all of us, politicians have done their best to get “God on their side” and against their political opponents. That trend is increasing.

In a survey conducted in spring 2022, the Pew Research Center reported that nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults (73%) say religion should be kept separate from government policies. Majorities of both Democrats and Independents (84%) and Republicans (61%) said religion should be kept separate from government policies. And we have the Johnson Amendment — a provision in the U.S. tax code, since 1954, that prohibits all 501©(3) nonprofit organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates. It limits political activity by religious organizations, and most Americans (70%) want churches and other houses of worship to stay out of politics, according to a 2021 analysis.

Still, a survey conducted during the presidential race in July 2020 found that some U.S. adults who had attended religious services in the month prior or watched services online said they had heard sermons expressing support for then-President Donald Trump (9%) or then-candidate Joe Biden (6%), while others had heard sermons expressing opposition to Trump (7%) or Biden (4%). Political viewpoints are infiltrating our congregations.

All of our congregations are comprised of Republicans, Democrats and Independents and some who are non-political. As a pastor, I am pastor to all of my flock — not just the ones who align with my own political viewpoints. In the Gospels, Jesus was viewed as a problem to all his contemporary political groups (Rome, the Jewish religious establishment, the Pharisees, the Sadducees, the Zealots, etc.). They all viewed Jesus as a threat to their own political agendas. Jesus preached a radical message about the Kingdom of God — a new reality that was based on salvation, grace, acceptance and loving God and your neighbor as yourself. That had nothing to do with political agendas.

Jesus’ message had to do with God’s reality and God’s love and grace among us. That is still the Good News of the Gospel and in the church, that must always be our primary mission and focus!

