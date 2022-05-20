From the Pulpit: No to fundamentalism; yes to spirituality

A middle-aged couple who recently showed up at a progressive local church said, “We want to get away from doctrine.” Apparently they had decided they could no longer put up with the Bible-literalist teachings of the church they had been attending.

To all who may fit into that category and want to get help in rejecting a narrow-minded and mistaken literalism, I strongly recommend that you read “The End of All Things is At Hand: A Personal Journey from Apocalyptic Fears to Historical Reality” by Jack Pyle. That book reveals how Pyle, once a convinced pastor in Herbert W. Armstrong’s fundamentalist cult, was slowly forced by informed historical biblical scholarship, coupled with his own integrity, to confront and reject the misleading and erroneous literalism to which he had been subjected.

On the other hand, if you do not fit into that category, but are skeptical of all things spiritual, you might want to read “After: A Doctor Explores What Near-Death Experiences Reveal about Life and Beyond.”

In that book, Bruce Greyson, M.D., makes it clear that there are people in all walks of life who have had startling near-death experiences — experiences which firmly convinced them that there are realities beyond this life that defy the usual rational scientific explanations — experiences that are beautiful, life affirming, and incredibly, even permanently(!) life-altering. And that holds true for people of all religious faiths and of no religious faith, including atheists who before their experience were totally convinced that there can be no survival of human consciousness beyond the death of the brain.

Greyson, a professor of psychiatry, says that he intended his book “for those who are curious about the incredible scope of the human mind and about the deeper questions concerning life and death” – questions that raised possibilities which he himself in his cautious research found intriguing, challenging, and at times unanswerable, even irrefutable.

A friend recently said to me, “I can’t have a near death experience. Is there any way I personally can benefit from such experiences?”

The answer is yes: Simply begin by reading Greyson’s reports of the numerous interviews he conducted with persons who underwent such experiences. Pay attention to what they say, how they say it, and what they still say years later.

Many readers who have done that are glad they did.

I am one of them.

Boswell is a retired pastor of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) living in Normal. His views and email address are available at jesuslaidbare-truthsaboutjesus.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0