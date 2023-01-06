From the Pulpit: New year, fresh start

Last year, I made a New Year’s Resolution: Flossing. I’ve never been good about flossing, even though I know it’s something I ought to do. And I did it every night from January through May … Well, maybe April. Or March. And then … it was just too many steps between saying “I’m going to bed,” and actually getting there. I fell off the wagon. I just wasn’t motivated enough.

Maybe you’ve noticed fewer and fewer people every year making New Year’s Resolutions — maybe because they are quaint and old-fashioned; maybe because we expect more of ourselves than we can accomplish. I wonder if the main reason we’ve quit making resolutions is: they just don’t work. Our willpower, our self-discipline, just can’t compete with the mindless ease of bad habits.

At the beginning of each new year, the Church offers believers the opportunity to start afresh, not by targeting certain behaviors, but by renewing our Covenant with God. We often begin the first Sunday of January with a Covenant Renewal Service designed by the founder of Methodism: John Wesley. It’s a sacred opportunity to submit our own unfaithfulness to God’s faithfulness, and re-commit ourselves to holy living. This coming Sunday, Jan. 8, we will remember our baptism and renew our commitment to live as washed and forgiven people, with God’s Spirit as our guide.

I like starting off the year this way: with two opportunities to re-dedicate ourselves to God. It’s a reminder to me that the God I serve is a God of second chances (and third, and fourth chances … in fact, as many as we need!).

Finding our “fresh start” in worship also reminds me that only by the grace of God will I keep the promises I have made. My own determination and dedication will not be enough to keep me on the right path; I couldn’t even manage to floss my own teeth for a year!

But if my commitment is first and foremost to my relationship with God, rather than to self-discipline; if I dedicate myself simply to live under the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the example of Christ … then my habits will develop according to who I want to be as a member of the Body of Christ. If I think of myself as part of Christ’s Body, then maybe, out of love for Him, I will want to take care of the part of Him I’m responsible for.

This year, I think I’ll resolve to change my thinking before my behavior. I resolve to think of myself as belonging to Christ. What’s mine, is His. And taking care of me is a way to honor Him.