From the Pulpit: New growth

It was around this time last year that we experienced a significant ice storm, and I remember the damage which the trees around our house sustained. Under the weight of the ice, branches broke and splintered. Once integral parts of the trees fell to the ground. Thankfully, none of those around our house fell completely. But many looked much different after the ice melted.

With the coming of spring, those broken branches were hidden by the emerging leaves. New growth began to sprout, new paths for life to emerge. This new growth concealed the damage which had been sustained. I forgot about the storm which had occurred until those leaves began to fall, and I was once again faced with those broken branches clinging to the tops of the trees. Seeing those branches now remind me of the strength of the trees, their ability to withstand a great burden and once again bring forth new life.

Since this time last year, many of us have experienced new growth like those spring leaves, like those new branches. After a bleak winter of isolation, we were able to reconnect to loved ones and faith communities, begin to look forward to returning to life as normal. In the excitement of our children returning to school, seeing friends and family again, the things which felt broken during our own winter storm became concealed. Throughout the last year, many of us have experienced changes in who we are, what gives us a sense of peace. The ways we feed our spirituality have shifted. Much as those trees changed in their appearance after bearing the weight of the ice, we are different after the weight we have carried.

As we begin a new year and look back over the year we have just ended, perhaps we need to look back over those branches in our lives which were broken and the new growth which has begun to appear in their place. Like those broken branches on the trees, we can be reminded of the strength we have possessed during difficult times even as we face new obstacles in the new year. And we can begin to trace the paths of new life which have emerged after the storms we have endured, paths which may lead us to a more fulfilling spirituality and our most authentic selves.

Bryan is the pastor of New Covenant Community in Normal. Contact him at nccnormal@gmail.com.

