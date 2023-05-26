Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As a teenager, I began admiring Jesus when I first read his teachings in the Sermon on the Mount. Later, while growing older and studying him more carefully, I started seeing that Jesus, like his predecessor John the Baptizer, thought – and proclaimed – that the end of the world was going to arrive within his own generation. But unlike John who stressed the coming of God’s fiery wrathful punishment, Jesus emphasized the good news of God’s rapidly approaching Kingdom.

Although ultimately I felt compelled to acknowledge that Jesus’ proclamation went unfulfilled, I continued admiring him, and still do, for this reason: I became convinced that Jesus expected his death would almost immediately be followed by his being gloriously lifted up before the eyes of all the world so that people everywhere could see his death as a loving, forgiving gift of God intended for the benefit of all humanity.

In other words, it now seems to me that Jesus expected that his dying would soon wonderfully and completely fulfill Isaiah 52:13-53:12 for the sake of everyone on earth, and this understanding of God’s intended “will” was so unanticipated in Jesus’ time that even he had to struggle with it in Gethsemane (Mark 14:33-36).

A short while later, as Jesus was standing before his examiners, he told them that they would see him exalted “at the right hand of Power and coming with the clouds of heaven” (Mark14:62, quoting Psalm 110 and Daniel 7:13-14). I now think that Jesus did not intend his words to them as a warning, but an incentive, for he felt that they – even they! – would soon see and surely appreciate what God had done for everyone, including them. (Note also Luke 12:10a.)

“But wait a minute,” someone will object. “What Jesus was expecting did not happen. He was mistaken!”

In attempting to answer that, I find myself in agreement with historian Dale C. Allison who replied to similar objections by stating, “I think Jesus had it right: he so thirsted for justice on such a grand scale that he had to embrace his [Jewish] tradition’s belief in the transcendence of history and death. He may have been mistaken, but he wasn’t wrong.” (“The Apocalyptic Jesus: A Debate,” p. 105.)