Last Saturday morning, I was busily vacuuming up cat hair off the furniture, when my husband poked his head into the room. He grinned, gave me that annoying “knowing” look that only a partner can do, and asked innocently, “how’s your sermon coming?”

Drat. He knew I was stalling. It’s not that I don’t enjoy writing sermons; I actually do — especially when I know I have something important to say. But there are other times … well, you know what I’m talking about. Don’t pretend it doesn’t happen to you, too. Sometimes there is something we know we need to get done, and the deadline is looming. And still we find ourselves stalling, looking for other things to do instead.

I knew a university professor once who joked, “I always assign a research paper, at least once per semester. After all, those kids have got to get their laundry done sometime!”

Do you have a favorite “stalling strategy”? Do you snack, check social media, go for a walk, check your email, clean something, text a friend, take a nap? There are so very many ways to NOT do what we know we’re supposed to do. Especially when we’re having trouble getting started, when we’ve momentarily forgotten the greater purpose of the task before us and become too intimidated by the estimated time and energy required, we can’t even take the first step.

So here’s a suggestion for the next time that happens to you: take all that frustrating, wasted “I can’t seem to get started” time — and give it to God. Quiet yourself, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and ask God to guide you. Be patient and still, if you can, and open yourself to what God might have to say. Make “stalling time” into “sacred time” and see what God can do with it. Maybe the words, the energy, the motivation, the strength, the confidence, are all just waiting for you to open your hands and receive.

“Do not fear, for I am with you;” reads Psalm 41:10 (NASB),

“Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you, surely I will help you,

Surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”