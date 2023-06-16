I enjoy every aspect of preaching: studying a Bible text, praying about how it relates to us today and applying it to our lives. And most of the time it’s easy to preach a text, like how God created us fearfully and wonderfully (Psalm 139), how God loved us so much that he sent our Savior Jesus (John 3) or how God grows us in our suffering (Romans 5.)

But sometimes I preach on a Scripture passage that seems so foreign to us today that I’m uncertain how to relate it or apply it. Last Sunday was one of those times. I preached on the topic of love. Seems simple enough, right? The Bible is filled with love references: God so loved the world … His love endures forever … Love the Lord your God … Love your neighbor as yourself.

But then there’s that command from Jesus in Matthew 5:44: Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.

Wait, what? Love my enemies? Certainly, Jesus can’t be serious.

He is serious. We are to love our enemies.

But then He must mean it in a passive sense, like “don’t hurt them in any way.”

No, Jesus uses the term agape for love here. Agape love is not passive. Agape love puts the other’s need in front of our own. Agape love implies action.

Well, then Jesus must not really mean enemy. The meaning of words changes over time, right? Enemy here must mean something like “someone who isn’t your best friend, but you can handle being around them.”

No, enemy back then meant what it means today. Someone who is our opponent. Someone who hates us. Enemy doesn’t mean someone who isn’t overly nice to us, but someone who is actively mean to us.

Wow. Jesus really raised the bar, didn’t He?

Yep. Christians are to share the love of Christ with everyone, including those who treat us horrendously. We are not to be just civil toward our enemies. We are to go above and beyond and bless them with our words and actions. (Note: Jesus isn’t commanding Christians to be doormats or to abandon our principles, but that topic is for another day.)

Wow. Jesus really raised the bar, didn’t He?

Yep. Of course, Jesus isn’t asking His followers to do anything He didn’t do Himself.

Romans 5:6-8: For while we were still weak, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly. 7 For one will scarcely die for a righteous person- though perhaps for a good person one would dare even to die- but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.