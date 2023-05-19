In John 15:17, Jesus says this to his followers ... “This is my command: Love each other.” Simple. Direct. Clear. Concise. So what’s the problem! We talk a lot about the Ten Commandments as a kind of bedrock description of how we should act and how we should live our lives in community. And people say that if we would just follow these Ten Commandments, life would be great! And Jesus tried to simplify those Ten Commandments even more, in one simple command or directive ... “LOVE EACH OTHER!”

It makes so much sense. It is certainly Biblical. It comes from the very words of Jesus Himself. So what more do we need! But, oh my! Do we ever have a big problem with that simple command!

But look at the world around us! You’d think by the way many politicians speak about those in the opposite party, that there are very few Christians among them. Yet many of those, who blatantly disobey Jesus' command, still claim to be his followers. They still claim to be defenders of the Christian faith. But who do they think they are fooling?

And this is also the case among Christians of different denominations. There are some who are more inclusive of those they disagree with on various points of faith, but there are many other so-called Christians, spurred by their Christian leaders and doctrines, who spew out hate and damnation for anyone who disagrees with them on matters of faith.

So let’s admit at the outset, that we really don’t like commands. We don’t like other people, including Jesus, telling us what to do. We say ...“You can’t force me to do something that is not my own decision. If it doesn’t come from my heart ... no one can direct me to do it or command me to do it!” After all, what if I don’t feel like loving someone else! What if I just don’t like that other individual! What if that other person is gay or transgender! What if that other person is from a different country! What if that other person has a different skin color than I do! What if that other person believes something very different than I believe! And what if that person is just so opposite of me, there is no way I could possibly love that individual even if Jesus commanded me to.

So then, what do I do with this simple directive of Jesus!

First, I need to be honest with myself. I need to admit that I need help learning to love. I can’t do this by myself. The human heart, on its own, does not have the capacity to love and forgive the way Jesus wants us to. I am going to need God’s help. There’s no other way.

Second, I might just have to admit that someone else is right and I am not. Maybe I am right and they’re wrong, but that’s not really the point in loving them. That doesn’t mean I agree with the other person on everything! There are honest differences of opinion and perspective. But it is NOT OK to hate. However wrong or nasty someone else may be does not give me the right to act in a hateful or revengeful manner. I am going to have to get rid of my own desire to get back at that person.

Finally, I just start trickling out a little love toward the other person. It may seem impossible at first. It will take practice. I may not do it perfectly at first. So I need to take little steps. I just start by loving this person with my whole heart for a brief moment ... and then a tiny bit longer ... and later a little bit more. Step by step, bit by bit.