From the Pulpit: Live in a state of prayer

Prayer is prescribed in all the world religions. These faiths, however, teach that prayer alone is not enough. Living one’s life in kindness and peace should be a result of prayer.

Jesus instructed believers to recite this prayer: "Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven... forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors...” Notice this beautiful prayer to God is also a call to action for the worshiper: to manifest God’s will on earth through deeds of forgiveness for example.

Muhammad said that "prayer is like a ladder suspended between heaven and earth by which one can ascend heavenward." Muhammad directed Muslims to pray five times per day. But one is not to stop there. For example, one is to care for the poor and needy as this is “a pillar” of the faith.

Hindu and Buddhist faiths also guide practitioners to prayer and meditation to carry forward that prayerful state of being into one’s life. One should see God everywhere and in everyone and act accordingly.

The Gita, for example, states: “Those who perform their duties for My sake, who depend upon Me and are devoted to Me, who are free from attachment, and are without malice toward all beings, such devotees certainly come to Me.”

The Baha'i Writings also call for prayerful living: “There is nothing sweeter in the world of existence than prayer. Man must live in a state of prayer.”

Furthermore, “The true worshipper, while praying, should endeavor not so much to ask God to fulfil his wishes and desires, but rather to adjust these and make them conform to the Divine Will. Only through such an attitude can one derive that feeling of inner peace and contentment which the power of prayer alone can confer.”

Here is an excerpt from a favorite Baha’i prayer. Again, notice the call to action:

“O Thou kind Lord! Unite all. Let the religions agree and make the nations one, so that they may see each other as one family and the whole earth as one home.”

Finally, from Native American spirituality comes this: There is no higher (expression of) religion than service.” -Silver Birch

Prayer should help us adjust our wishes, desires and actions in positive directions so that we live a life of kindness, service and goodwill towards all.

David Crenshaw is a member of the Baha’i Faith. He lives in Eureka.

