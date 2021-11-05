From the Pulpit: Light shines upon all alike

The sun, the source of all light and warmth on earth, shines on everyone alike. Is there a spiritual counterpart, a source of light that shines within each human heart?

The sacred scriptures of many faiths affirm that, indeed, divine light illumines and inspires the human spirit. Here is a sample of teachings about divine light, from many religious scriptures.

“But for those, in whom this ignorance of the self is destroyed by divine knowledge, that knowledge reveals the Supreme Entity, just as the sun illumines everything in daytime.”

-Bhagavad Gita 5:16 (Hinduism)

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

-Psalm 27:1 (Judaism and Christianity)

“The people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned.”

-Matthew 4:16 (Christianity)

“God is the Light of the heavens and the earth…Light upon Light.”

-Quran 24:35 (Islam)

“Thou art My lamp and My light is in thee. Get thou from it thy radiance…”

Hidden Words, Baha’u’llah (Baha’i Faith)

From a Baha’i perspective the light referred to in the sacred scriptures of all faiths is the same light --divine in origin--the source of all virtue and love. This light inspires individuals, families and communities, and is the ultimate cause for the advancement of civilization. When that light is obscured however, disunity follows.

This universal light is renewed in every age by a new Messenger. As the vernal sun renews all life in springtime, so too, with the coming of each divine Messenger, a fresh measure of divine light illumines and renews the world of the human heart. The divine source of light is the same, but the social message taught by each divine Messenger varies according to the needs of the times.

From this point of view, the light of religion is an inspiring source of love, unity and service to others. May we all be united by this light.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0