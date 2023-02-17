Seminary Professor and former Pastor Tod Bolsinger builds a convincing case in his book Canoeing the Mountains that we are entering into a post-christian era in the United States. Our politics, news outlets, corporations and just about every facet of American culture have abandoned or are in the process of abandoning traditional Christian values.

There are few different paths that Christians could choose when faced with this reality. Christians could choose to try to recapture the so-called “American ideals” of what was once seen as a Christian nation. Christians could also choose the opposite path and embrace new beliefs that stray from traditional teachings of the Church in order to keep step with the culture. Is there another option available to Christians as we consider the way forward?

Bolsinger writes, “We are in uncharted terrain trying to lead dying churches into a post-Christian culture that now considers the church an optional, out of touch and irrelevant relic of the past. What do you do?”

This is precisely the moment where leadership becomes so vital to what happens next. Jesus assumed a formal leadership role at age 30 when he began his public ministry. He began to lead in a way that the world had never really seen before. His message and his methods had power that was recognized as one who had authority from somewhere other than this world. He led in a way that was counterintuitive to the way you and I might think is most strategic. When he accumulated large crowds, rather than wield the power of a mob, he sought ways to retreat and find solitude. When he was looking for leaders to carry on his message, he didn’t go to the wealthy and powerful, he chose common folks. When he had the opportunity to give an all inclusive message to gain more followers, he made it clear that not everyone could stomach the road ahead.

And yet the people kept coming by the thousands. He had compassion on the crowds, he healed the sick, he gave sight to the blind, and he gave the crippled the ability to walk again. The religious and political leaders at the time didn’t know how to handle him. And then when things had gone too far and the elites decided they had had enough, they decided to put him to death.

Now this is why the story matters so much. If Jesus stayed dead, then his leadership meant nothing. He would have been another historical figure that might have faded from memory. But historical evidence, along with the Bible, teaches us that Jesus rose from the dead and appeared to hundreds of people. In other words, the one who turned the world upside down with his paradoxical leadership, now lives forever and still reigns to this day at the right hand of God the father.

So when we think about what it means to lead in a post-christian nation, there is a sense in which this world has never been a safe haven for Christianity. On this side of heaven there will always be a temptation to seek power, wealth, and fame. Everything about what it means to be a follower of Christ points us to a self-sacrificial way of life rather than power seeking existence. The gospel condemns those who would seek power in worldly terms. True leadership sacrifices for the sake of another—the way Christ sacrificed for the church.