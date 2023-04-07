If you could see the future, how would it change your decisions? If you knew your neighbor would carelessly run over a pile of rocks and bend your mower blade, would you lend it? If you knew your friend would wreck your car, would you hand over the keys? If you knew that passerby would drop your phone and crack the screen, would you let them make a quick call? I’m guessing the answer is a resounding, “No!”

On this Friday before Easter, we find ourselves paying special attention to Jesus as he makes his way to the cross. It’s a day that draws us into the dark reality that Jesus faced on this day nearly 2000 years ago. And while we take in these events knowing the rest of the story with hindsight, Jesus lived these harsh events with eyes wide open to what was coming. Every step of the way, he knew what was going to happen next.

Even though the religious leaders were seeking a way to put him to death, Jesus persevered.

Even though one of his closest followers, Judas, would betray him for some quick coin, Jesus persevered.

Even though his closest followers were more interested in being in a position of influence than accomplishing his mission, Jesus persevered.

Even though one of his closest followers, Peter, would deny knowing him three times, Jesus persevered.

Even though he would be mocked, beaten, and falsely accused before the Jerusalem council, Herod, and Pilate, Jesus persevered.

Even though he would carry a cross to a hill outside of the city, be nailed to that cross, and give up his last breath on that cross, Jesus persevered.

Even though you and I continue to let him down, wrestling with our own sins each day, Jesus persevered.

As we recall all of these things, we are left with that age old question, “Why?” The Apostle Paul gives the most concise answer in his letter to the church in Rome.

“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8 NIV)

On this Friday before Easter, we gather to revisit the enormous price Jesus was willing to pay so you can clearly see the enormous love he has for you. Wherever it is that you gather to revisit Jesus’ journey to the cross, I invite you to do so in a posture of humility and prayer. Take some time to fill in the following sentence with your own specific sins. “Even though I (fill in your sin), Jesus persevered and took my place on the cross. Why? Because Jesus loves me that much!”