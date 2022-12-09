From the Pulpit: Jesus is the Promised Savior of the World

Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ.

The writers of the New Testament began by carefully demonstrating how the Old Testament prophecies, given to the Jewish nation, pointing to their Messiah, had found their fulfillment in the person of Jesus Christ. Then, they carefully established the Deity and Messiahship of Jesus Christ by appealing repeatedly to the reality of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave.

Regarding his birth, Jesus was virgin born. The name “Jesus” means “God with us” in fulfilment of Isaiah 7:14. He is the “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting, and Prince of Peace” spoken of in Isaiah 9:6. And, he is “the ruler who would come out of Bethlehem whose origins are from antiquity, from ancient times” according to Micah 5:2. These are only a few of at least 12 Old Testament prophecies that the New Testament writers affirm were fulfilled in the circumstances surrounding his birth.

Amazingly, another 29 prophecies found their fulfillment during the 24-hour period at the time of his betrayal, trial, and death. Another three relate to the events after his burial. Namely, his resurrection from the grave and ascension into heaven.

The writers of the New Testament wanted to affirm that the babe born in a manger on that first Christmas Day is indeed the Son of God who came into our world to save us from our sin. He is the Messiah of whom the prophets foretold.

The New Testament writers revealed how Jesus was both fully God and fully man. They explained how he satisfied the wrath of God by dying on the cross for our sins.

If you do not already know Him as Savior, surrender to Him now. Ask Him to forgive and cleanse you of all wrong. Invite Him to rule and reign in your heart as the boss of your life. Then, find a church that will teach you how to study the Bible and help you understand what it means to follow Jesus.