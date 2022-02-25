From the Pulpit: Intermittent Fasting, for Body and Spirit

Intermittent fasting (fasting for 16-18 hours a day, or stated differently, eating only during a 6-8 hour period every day) has become a major health and dietary trend, because it has so many potential health benefits: prevention of diabetes, heart disease and cancer; reducing inflammation; guarding against Alzheimer’s; weight loss; and even extending your lifespan.

Many research studies, both with human subjects and on animal populations, have shown that intermittent fasting is associated with longer, healthier lives.

Intermittent fasting, however, is not new. Before the invention of electricity and modern conveniences for food storage and preparation, eating was possible only during a limited window each day. Intermittent fasting was the norm.

Moreover, for thousands of years, people in many religious traditions have observed special periods of fasting for spiritual reasons. Hindus, Jews, Buddhists, Christians, Muslims and Baha’is, for example, all have prescribed periods for fasting, often entailing abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours. Fasting is a customary practice also in Native American spirituality.

What are the spiritual benefits of fasting? For one, fasting entails a break from habits and routines that so often revolve around eating and drinking. While breaking from the status quo, the individual engages in “spring cleaning” you might say, of mind, body and spirit.

Fasting, according to the Baha’i writings, “is essentially a period of meditation and prayer, of spiritual recuperation, during which the believer must strive to make the necessary readjustments in his inner life, and to refresh and reinvigorate the spiritual forces latent in his soul. Its significance and purpose are, therefore, fundamentally spiritual in character. Fasting is symbolic, and a reminder of abstinence from selfish and carnal desires.”

For many years, I have participated in the annual Baha’i fast, which takes place during a 19 day period in late winter. Every year I find plenty of “necessary readjustments” to make regarding my inner life: some bad habit to address; some negative thinking to overcome; and some quality of character to improve. It's my most valued time of year.

Note: If you are considering fasting, whether for physical or spiritual reasons, it may be wise to first consult with your physician. If you decide to go forward, then I bid you, Happy fasting!

David Crenshaw is a member of the Baha'i Faith. He lives in Eureka. Reach him at davcren@aol.com

