From the Pulpit: Interfaith Thanksgiving service – and pie!

This week’s “From the Pulpit” is really an invitation.

Please join religious leaders from African Methodist Episcopal, Baptist, Catholic, Christian (Disciples of Christ), Free Methodist, Jewish, Lutheran (ELCA), Mennonite, Presbyterian, Unitarian Universalist, and United Methodist congregations this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. for an “Interfaith Thanksgiving Service” at the Bloomington YMCA (202 St. Joseph Drive).

The service will include shared songs and prayers, an interfaith choir, as well as reflections from four different faith communities. A freewill offering will be received for free YMCA memberships. We anticipate a time of joy, hope, and spiritual unity — not to mention closing with interfaith fellowship and PIE!

For the Bloomington-Normal community, this service is an opportunity to come together and enjoy the warmth and welcome of Thanksgiving worship, whether you claim a particular religion, or not. It’s a sign of unity and mutual respect among persons of all religions, so needed in this season of political tension and social division. In fact, our theme for the service this year is “Grateful for What Unites Us.”

People of different faiths have so much more in common than we often recognize. If we each made a list of the values taught by our particular faith tradition, we would find many of the same words on everyone’s list. One of the words we would surely find is Gratitude.

The “Attitude of Gratitude” is central to most religions. We worship a God who is far greater than we can imagine: far more loving, and far more generous. Where would we be, after all, if God had not created us and given us the earth for our home? Well – of course – we wouldn’t be anywhere; we wouldn’t be anything at all. We are, only because God chose for us to be. It’s a humbling realization.

Gratitude is, at its core, the acknowledgement that we did not create ourselves, and that everything we have, and everything we are, is truly a gift from God – a gift given out of love.

Would you like to take an hour out of your week, just to give thanks to God? Would you like to sing and pray alongside people you may never have met before but who long, like you, for unity and gratitude? Would you to make new friends while enjoying coffee and pie after worship?