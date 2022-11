From the Pulpit: How we move forward in spiritual growth

We begin our Christian experience with the verdict of acquittal; a divine moment and event in time when God declares the ungodly as righteous because God credits us and counts us as righteous, but only for the righteous life of Christ imputed to us and received by faith alone.

Everyone must be saved by faith once for all; a time in which we are justified by faith alone. We begin, but do not move on from, the verdict of acquittal. Why?

The process of progressively becoming more like Christ, in the main, is fueled by continually returning, ever more deeply, to the moment we were justified. Every day we most go back and remind ourselves in prayer that: “Father, I am pardoned of all my sins and accepted as righteous in Your sight, but only for the righteousness of Christ imputed to me and received by faith alone. Amen.”

We grow and move forward and onward by returning to that verdict of God that declared us justified in Christ by faith alone once for all; this is what nurtures the inside-out process of growth.

If we, however, measure our justification by our sanctification (not the righteousness of Christ’s life), then we will not grow. Sanctification is, in a sense, by justification. The heart of progressive sanctification always feeds on the settled act of our justification.

You see the danger is to believe that we can get God to accept us as righteous on the basis of our Christian efforts to grow and serve. We forget that it was Christ’s effort of 33 years of righteousness and His death in our place that both declares those who trust Him as righteous and pardoned.