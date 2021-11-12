From the Pulpit: How to make the most of Thanksgiving

How does one make the most of the Thanksgiving Day weekend? One Christian author didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when his college-aged daughter asked, “Do I have to spend Thanksgiving with my family this year? Thanksgiving in our house,” she complained, “is a time to eat, complain about how much you ate, make strange noises, watch football, sleep, eat more and then go to bed early. It’s a selfish holiday.” Thanksgiving weekend, for most Americans, is a four-day celebration of our loved ones coming home again in order to be together for, well, whatever.

Thanksgiving, biblically speaking, is giving thanks to God, in Jesus’ Name, for all He has graciously given us. Since Christ has given us loved ones to enjoy, and a longer weekend to enjoy them, here is a way to make the most of your Thanksgiving Day: Turkey Hands.

Turkey hands? Let me explain. Trace your hand, and it is the shape of a turkey. On each feather (finger and thumb) write five things you are thankful for. During the Thanksgiving dinner each person can share five things they are grateful to God for in 2021. Giving thanks in everything maintains the flames begun by the Spirit. People who regularly give thanks to the Lord tend to have a more constant flame of the Spirit within them. We had many trials in 2021, but being thankful for what God did in our lives through them can be very meaningful.

“Let us come together before him with thanksgiving,” exhorted the psalmist. The early Christians wrote to each other, “I thank my God every time I remember you,” and “How can I thank God enough for you?” An old, thanksgiving hymn says it this way:

“For the joy of human love,

Brother, sister, parent, child,

Friends on earth and Friends above,

For all gentle thoughts and mild,

Lord of all, to Thee we raise

This our hymn of grateful praise.”

Pastor Bob Smart Christ Church 1301 N. Linden Normal, IL

