From the Pulpit: How should we respond to mass shootings?

Our nation has once again been traumatized by children being slaughtered. This time it was Uvalde, Texas. The images remind us of other mass shootings: Sandy Hook, Parkland, the TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, etc.

Since the Uvalde massacre, there have been 34 more mass shootings in our nation, and counting. Why are mass shootings far more common in the U.S. than in most other nations of the world? Why is our society so violent? Can we protect our children from this violence and from the trauma they are currently experiencing? How are we, as people of faith, supposed to respond?

“God does not give us a Spirit of fear and timidity but of power and love and self-control.” (2 Timothy 2:7, NET). People of faith are called to step up and to make a difference.

What can we do? We can pray for God’s guidance and for God to empower us to have the courage and wisdom to do what needs to be done. Our prayers should lead to action, though. Our “thoughts and prayers” should never be an excuse for not doing more. If our prayers are not fruitful, then we need to change the ways we are praying.

We can act boldly and sacrificially. If we are really open to God’s guidance, God will show us the way. We can support any groups we feel are on the right track to making a difference. We can speak up. We can turn off and turn away from violence in our own lives.

We can be a force for love. The forces of evil and violence cannot be defeated by more violence or hate. These forces want to divide us. There are times when force is necessary to restrain evil. Only love can truly defeat evil, however. How can you love God and neighbor in such ways that you drain the swamps where evil breeds? What random acts of love and kindness can you perform each day?

Where is God? God is with the victims and their families. God is with us in the fragility of life. God is calling us to come together in community. God is leading us as we boldly act to make a difference.

How will you respond?

Dr. Kent King-Nobles pastors at First United Methodist Church, Normal. Contact him at pastorkent@normalfirst.org

