From the Pulpit: How can we make this New Year a good one?

Another year of our lives comes to a close. It has been a challenging year for many of us. Still, we have room to look back and give thanks for the blessings and gifts that were there.
As we turn our sights forward to 2023, what can we do to make this new year a positive one, both for ourselves and for those around us? I would like to recommend one resolution that I believe can make a big difference in our lives this year. Further develop gratitude habits. In other words, spend more time and energy focusing on giving thanks.
For example, when you hear yourself complaining about the weather or politics or whatever, invite yourself to balance this by also thinking of something positive in your life. You can find a lot of literature these days explaining that our human brains tend to habituate or take for granted gifts that we receive. Even a gift as wonderful as a new toy or a new car can give us great excitement at first. Then we quickly get used to it and take it for granted. It no longer provides that happy feeling. What can we do? Many are now suggesting that we learn to counter this habituation by savoring. Savoring is intentionally focusing on the positive aspects we see in the things that we are quick to take for granted.
Of course, for people of faith, this is nothing new. We have always been encouraged to regularly count our blessings and to give thanks to God. This is part of a healthy lifestyle.
To work on my own habits of gratitude, in 2023 I will be listing at least one thing or person every day for which I am thankful. By this time next year, I will have a journal of 365 praises. If you want to help hold me accountable and stimulate your own gratitude list, you can join me on Facebook at Kent’s Gratitude Journal. You can also keep your own journal (traditional paper style or online) and create your own list. I am confident that the intentional habit of writing down what we are thankful for every day can, over time, make the entire year more positive. Will you join me? “Give thanks with a grateful heart.”
Dr. Kent King-Nobles pastors at First United Methodist Church, Normal. Contact him at pastorkent@normalfirst.org