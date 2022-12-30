From the Pulpit: How can we make this New Year a good one?

Another year of our lives comes to a close. It has been a challenging year for many of us. Still, we have room to look back and give thanks for the blessings and gifts that were there.

As we turn our sights forward to 2023, what can we do to make this new year a positive one, both for ourselves and for those around us? I would like to recommend one resolution that I believe can make a big difference in our lives this year. Further develop gratitude habits. In other words, spend more time and energy focusing on giving thanks.

For example, when you hear yourself complaining about the weather or politics or whatever, invite yourself to balance this by also thinking of something positive in your life. You can find a lot of literature these days explaining that our human brains tend to habituate or take for granted gifts that we receive. Even a gift as wonderful as a new toy or a new car can give us great excitement at first. Then we quickly get used to it and take it for granted. It no longer provides that happy feeling. What can we do? Many are now suggesting that we learn to counter this habituation by savoring. Savoring is intentionally focusing on the positive aspects we see in the things that we are quick to take for granted.

Of course, for people of faith, this is nothing new. We have always been encouraged to regularly count our blessings and to give thanks to God. This is part of a healthy lifestyle.