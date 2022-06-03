From the Pulpit: Help build vibrant community this summer

I recently attended one of the thousands of conferences taking place around the world on the topic of building vibrant communities—building a sense of community that is welcoming and nurturing for all persons. The conferences are sponsored by the Baha'i Faith, but most often are coordinated by the cooperative efforts of many groups.

The two in our area were in Springfield at the conference center downtown and in Urbana at the Baha’i Center. I attended the one in Springfield. I was touched to see such a diverse audience interacting in a spirit of unity.

Participants from various faith groups, civic organizations, and other groups serving the wider community spoke from the podium. There were arts presentations including a tribute to Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad and uplifting music. Music also created the rhythm and beat for Turkish, African, and Tap dancing. When the audience was invited to join, my two left feet gave it a go. It was delightful to move together in unison with others.

Small group discussions followed—among people who may not otherwise have had a forum for such positive discussions! The groups discussed common ground, that most people are "well-wishers" of humanity, and explored ways to collaborate with others to build vibrant communities. Of course, there were no quick-fix conclusions, but there was an infectious attitude of cooperation and a “spirit of optimism” that we all came away with.

Now I am asking myself questions like these: How can I and my community contribute towards the health and happiness of all the members of the greater community? How can I interact and coordinate with others to improve interracial and intercultural relationships? How can the arts be used to build community spirit?

The root of the word community is "unity." What can each and every one of us do this summer to build unity in our neighborhoods and in the greater community? Every effort–big or small–counts! Even a smile or a wave makes a difference.

