From the Pulpit: Help a young person thrive

What can you do to help the young people in your life thrive?

Consider “Chopped Junior,” my favorite cooking show, where kids ages 11-15 compete to impress a panel of judges with their culinary skills. Recently a tournament of champions was held. To everyone’s surprise, the youngest of the finalists, age 11, won.

Youngsters have tremendous untapped potential that shows up best through acts of service. The junior chefs on the TV show, for example, learned to cook from a parent or guardian, in the context of serving meals to their families. Through service like this, youth build positive character traits that will serve them for the rest of their lives.

The Baha’i Writings characterize the period of youth as the “Springtime of life.”

Just as the plants in a garden that take root in the spring need to be nurtured, so too do the intellectual and spiritual traits of a youth. As youngsters become more conscious of the needs of the family, the community, and the world, they need to be empowered to address these needs. Otherwise, their burgeoning potential has no constructive outlet.

The Baha’i Writings refer to certain virtues that should be developed at this stage in life. These virtues include “loftiness of purpose, magnanimity, determination, noble mindedness, tenacity, the elevation of your aims … that you may become the means of exaltation (of humanity).”

How might you help a young person in your life to thrive? By your good example, of course! And further, by giving them opportunities to practice building virtues in the context of service. Regular tasks that address real needs such as cooking and serving family meals may seem trivial and burdensome to the youth at times. However, this simple habit of service will help them acquire virtues, the building blocks of good character.