From the Pulpit: Grief's a journey love, hope, faith may ease

My newspaper reading includes the daily Pantagraph and the Sunday New York Times obituary pages as a way of keeping up with the passing of friends and family members of friends. Another reason for doing so is more difficult to articulate. It is a partly curiosity, mixed with a kind of prayerful connection with the deceased, their legacies and how they are remembered by their families.

Television coverage of the recent 20th anniversary of 9/11 provided a big screen presentation of ways people cope with grief including adjustment to the loss, regression to earlier stages of grieving, wide ranging anger, guilt over unresolved relationships with the deceased, and this is the short list.

Many of our responses to losses fit the classic grief stages of denial, bargaining, anger, depression and adjustment. (I prefer “adjustment” to the word “acceptance.” “Acceptance” is a little too benign.)

There is a certain “lonesome valley” of grieving each must walk through. Many of one’s feelings that seem unique are not unique. However the bereaved may feel on a particular day — empty, overwhelmed, inconsolable, sad, angry or depressed are probably normal, unless overly prolonged. Even feelings of anger at the deceased are not uncommon.

Some of the “advice” offered by others does not help; advice like “have more faith,” “it was God’s will,” “God never sends more than you can take,” “God needed your daddy in heaven,” and many more. The biblical Job angrily rejected his misnamed “comforters” who offered similar advice. A caring presence is far better than empty, even hurtful, theological platitudes.

When one feels “I have lost my faith,” he or she may have lost an expression of faith which will no longer fit reality and a door may be opened to something better forged on the anvil of struggle.

I close these thoughts on grieving with some words of my mentor Reinhold Niebuhr that fit so many occasions of living:

“Nothing that is worth doing can be achieved in our lifetime; therefore we must be saved by hope. Nothing which is true or beautiful or good makes complete sense in any immediate context of history; therefore we must be saved by faith. Nothing we do, however virtuous, can be accomplished alone; therefore we must be saved by love. No virtuous act is quite as virtuous from the standpoint of our friend or foe as it is from our standpoint. Therefore we must be saved by the final form of love which is forgiveness.”

James Bortell is a retired Methodist minister living in Normal. He may be reached at jimbortell@gmail.com

