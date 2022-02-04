From the Pulpit: 'Good News'

In Luke 5:1-11, there is a familiar story about Jesus calling his first disciples. Jesus invited four fisherman to leave their nets and told them that instead of just fishing as they would normally do, they would “fish for people.” Typically, this story is one that is used often to highlight the way in which Jesus recruited those who would be his followers.

In his book, Binding the Strong Man, theologian Ched Myers argues that we narrow and distort the radical nature of this story when we interpret it simply as an invitation to issue altar calls or get new members to join the church.

Jesus was not talking about getting more people to go to church or adding baptisms or increasing our membership. Jesus was going back to the Hebrew scriptures, in which the term, “the hooking of fish” is a euphemism for judgment upon the rich (Amos 4:2) and the powerful (Ezekiel 29:4).

In other words, when Jesus asked Simon, Andrew, James and John to “fish for people,” he was not just asking them to get new members for a new organization. He was asking them to change the existing social order of power, privilege, exploitation and domination, and to help usher in the Kingdom of God.

When Jesus talked about the Kingdom of God, this was a different way of looking at life and faith. God’s kingdom is based on justice for the poor, mercy for the oppressed and abundance for all. Jesus was inviting ordinary people to do some extraordinary things . . . to fundamentally re-order their social, religious and economic relationships. Jesus was inviting them to a new way of life that would bless, not just some people, but all people!

We call the Gospel “Good News.” But if the Gospel is not good news for everyone, it is not of God. When evangelism and outreach are used for personal success and separate and divide people from each other . . . when church growth just means building up the numbers and the institutions . . . when outreach is cut off from its social, economic and cultural context . . . and when evangelism is so watered down that nothing in our comfortable lives needs to change . . . then it is not really "Good News."

The problem with evangelism and outreach today is that numbers, formulas, statistics and financial support for our institutions seem to be the primary focus and we forget that Jesus came “to call people.” “Fish for people,” were his exact words to the first disciples.

So . . . think about all the people in our world today, who are caught in the nets of exploitation and corruption, poverty and war, exile and homelessness, violence and disease, climate change and pollution, racism and sexism. These are the ones who need to hear the "Good News" and know that their lives can change through the power of the Gospel. To follow Jesus means nothing less than proclaiming the Kingdom of God and being a part of bringing it into reality.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0