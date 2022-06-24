From the Pulpit: Gonna go buy me some red shoes!

I was ordained an elder in the United Methodist Church on June 11, 2006 – 16 years ago. At my ordination, I received a red stole, representing the Holy Spirit of Pentecost – a stole which I still wear today. Red stoles are often worn by clergy for special “Holy Spirit” occasions.

But the color red – especially as regards shoes – is particularly meaningful to many clergy women, especially United Methodist clergy women. It goes back to the first professional female theologian in any U.S. seminary: Georgia Harkness (who, incidentally, was the first woman professor at my alma mater: Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL).

Dr. Harkness had this great story about her great-grandmother, a Quaker woman named Abigail Harkness, who was expelled from her church in 1802 for unapologetically wearing the “worldly” color red. Dr. Georgia Harkness told this story with humor and pride, for her great-grandmother was a courageous and trailblazing woman, who eventually found her way into the Methodist Church and bequeathed her bold legacy to my tradition.

Georgia Harkness not only taught bold theology; she lived it as a hymn-writer and prolific author, as well. She is famous for such words of wisdom as:

• “Religion is the most widely debated and least agreed upon phenomenon of human history.”

• “One can be coerced to church, but not to worship.”

• “The great danger is that in the confession of any collective sin, one shall confess the sins of others and forget our own.”

In honor of Dr. Georgia Harkness and other courageous leaders who opened doors of church leadership for women, many Garrett-Evangelical grads wear red shoes to their graduation and their ordination. At first it was just women, sporting classy red pumps under their robes. But now persons of all genders are joining in the celebration, wearing spike heels, flats, even high-top tennis shoes, in celebration of women’s leadership in the United Methodist Church. I hear there’s even a secular organization now, called “The Red Shoe Movement: Supporting Women for Career Success.” (That’s OK; the Church is always willing to share our best ideas with the rest of the world!)

All this causes me to reflect, on my own 16th anniversary … how blessed I am to be part of a tradition that honors women’s leadership. How thankful I am for women who have gone before me to pave the way for my own ministry. How important it is that I encourage the women who come behind me in the line of female clergy, and support their call.

And – where can I get me a pair of red shoes?

Rev. Sara L. Isbell is Senior Pastor at Bloomington Wesley UMC. You can reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.

