From the Pulpit: God’s Love, the Antidote to Anxiety

Do you have anxious thoughts? There are plenty of things to be anxious about: Natural disasters. International tensions that could lead to war. Terrorism. Economic uncertainty. Sickness and disease. Lawlessness. Career. Family life. Relational conflict. Personal challenges. The list is endless. A vast number of things can fuel our fear.

The good news is that God understands your fear. We can be comforted and find peace in his presence. The psalmist wrote, God is our refuge and strength, a helper who is always found in times of trouble. Therefore, we will not be afraid. (Psalm 46:1-2, CSB).

God’s love is the antidote to anxiety. The Bible says, “perfect love drives out fear” (1 John 4:8, CSB). Imagine that—fear fleas as the love of God floods the soul.

There is no greater love than the love God has demonstrated toward us in the person and work of Jesus Christ. You can find peace in Him. Jesus said, “Don’t let your heart be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me” (John 14:1, CSB).

When we place our faith and trust in Jesus and invite Him into our lives, he fills us with His love. His presence in our lives brings confident hope. His love is a healing balm for the troubled soul.

Life is fraught with many challenges and difficulty. We may battle with anxiety and fear. Jesus can help us in all our struggles. He can bring His peace to bear upon our troubled hearts. Psalm 46 ends with these words, “The LORD of Armies is with us; the God of Jacob is our stronghold” (v.11, CSB).