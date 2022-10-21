From the Pulpit: God cares for you, always

Has life dealt you a difficult blow? Do you need strength or wisdom to handle the challenges you face? If so, you may identify with the Psalmist who wrote: 1 As a deer longs for flowing streams, so I long for you, God. 2 I thirst for God, the living God. (Psalm 42:1-2, CSB)

The Psalmist was going through a difficult time. He was far from home. He was dealing with circumstances that were not of his own choosing. His words express how he longed for the presence of God and His many blessings. With poetic imagery he was saying, “This is how I feel, God. Do you care?” His words have resonated with desolate people across the ages. Perhaps even you.

There are times where we may thirst for a touch from God in a dry and weary season of life. Sometimes we may feel that God is distant, or aloof. At such times our hearts cry out, “Where are you God?”

The good news for us today is that He is near, regardless of how you feel. You can connect with God anytime, anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

That’s possible because over 2,000 years ago Jesus Christ came and lived among us as God in human flesh. When He left this earth, following his death, burial, and resurrection, He went to the Father and sent the Comforter, also known as the Counselor, or the Holy Spirit, who came to live within us.

Now through faith in Christ Jesus we have immediate access to God the Father. If you have opened the door of your heart and invited Jesus in, He has moved into your neighborhood. Actually, it’s better than that. He has in fact, moved into your life so that now your body is the Temple of the Holy Spirit. Indeed, the Spirit of God dwells within the life of the believer. We can call upon Him knowing He is within reach.