Perhaps you set out to floss every day this year and you’ve already failed. Perhaps you set out to eat healthy foods, and your favorite treat is just too sweet. Perhaps you set out to achieve a promotion and then your employer outsourced your job.

While January can bring a sense of optimism with a new start, February can bring a sense of failure for a variety of reasons.

As we focus on our own attempts to achieve something better, we frequently see our imperfect attempts fall short. Then come the questions: Am I good enough? Why can’t I get it right? Am I a failure?

Matthew was likely doing his usual thing. Sitting at his tax collector’s booth, he calculated the amounts owed to the government and then he collected. He took the earnings from his own people on behalf of the occupying nation. Even worse, he probably took a little extra to compensate himself. If you asked his neighbors, they would likely say, “Matthew is worthless. He has failed his people, his family, and himself. He is a traitor!” Matthew knows the feeling of being a failure.

Jesus changes everything with two simple words, “Follow me.” You can imagine Matthew looking to see if someone was standing behind him. “Wait, is He talking to me?” As it is recorded in Matthew, chapter nine, Matthew didn’t take a whole lot of time to think about it. He got up and in an instant, Matthew went from being a failure to being a follower.

Matthew followed Jesus and it changed everything. Not because he was perfect, but because he was connected to Jesus. His identity was no longer tax collector, it was Follower of Jesus. His purpose was no longer to use his gifts to exploit his own people, it was to use his gifts to accomplish the work of Jesus.

Jesus had a clear message for those who didn’t understand why He would associate Himself with such “terrible” people. In verse 13 Jesus says, “I desire mercy, not sacrifice. For I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.” In other words, Jesus didn’t come to call people who think they are perfect. He came for those who know they need His help.

When February has you focusing on your moments of failure, lean into Jesus. He extends this invitation to you…”Follow me.” As you experience the ups and downs of life, your identity and value does not come from your employer or your ability to accomplish personal goals. Your identity and value comes from the one who has called you. As a follower of the Savior of the world, your identity and value come from Him! Through eyes of compassion and love, He sees you for you and wants to continue walking with you each and every day.