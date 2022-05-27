From the Pulpit: Freedom is costly

Russian aggression against Ukraine reminds us of the fragility of freedom. On this Memorial Day weekend, we remember those who have given their lives to preserve our way of life. At the same time, we remember the countless men and women who willingly place themselves in harm’s way to protect freedom. They are unsung heroes.

My late father was one of them. He served 39 years in the United States Air Force retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant in the 442nd Tactical Fighter Wing. I understand the daily sacrifice that our service men and women and their families make.

I have seen families agonize when a loved one went missing in action or became a prisoner of war. I have seen the grief of families when a loved one died in service of their country. Yes, freedom comes at a price. The words emblazoned on the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. are sobering, “FREEDOM IS NOT FREE.”

Indeed, those who have laid down their lives for us are worthy of honor. They are shining examples of love. The Bible says, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13, ESV).

Spiritual freedom also came at a great price. The Bible says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16, ESV). Never doubt the depths of God’s love for you.

Jesus willingly paid our sin debt for us. Through his voluntary death on the cross Jesus offered himself as the supreme and ultimate substitute for sin. He suffered and died for us. Freedom from sin and death is available to everyone who turns to Jesus believing that his death on the cross paid the price for sin. The Bible says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 6:23).

Our part in salvation is dying to our self-directed way of life and choosing to follow Jesus instead. The “free gift” for that glorious exchange is eternal life. Freedom in Christ is available to you now if you will surrender to Jesus and choose to live your life for him. Happy Memorial Day weekend!

Clark Killingsworth is Executive Pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com.

