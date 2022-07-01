From the Pulpit: Fourth of July reflections

Dr. Phil Hefner was my favorite teacher in seminary and a brilliant theologian. He is also a poet and continues to live and write from his home in Chicago. Recently he shared a poem that was inspired by his thoughts on the futility of war.

As we celebrate our nation’s birthday on this July 4th weekend, I think it is appropriate to also reflect on both our human responses and responsibilities. Thank you, Phil, for always challenging us to see beyond ourselves to a perspective that asks us to consider the divine directive in all of life and in all of creation ...