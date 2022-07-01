 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FROM THE PULPIT

From the Pulpit: Fourth of July reflections

Dr. Phil Hefner was my favorite teacher in seminary and a brilliant theologian. He is also a poet and continues to live and write from his home in Chicago. Recently he shared a poem that was inspired by his thoughts on the futility of war.

As we celebrate our nation’s birthday on this July 4th weekend, I think it is appropriate to also reflect on both our human responses and responsibilities. Thank you, Phil, for always challenging us to see beyond ourselves to a perspective that asks us to consider the divine directive in all of life and in all of creation ...

If it’s a nail

If it’s a nail

reach for a hammer

feel the pleasure

hitting things – hard

Ever since the

sounding-round-the-world

shots at Concord bridge

we’ve taken that pleasure

hitting – hard

King George was the nail

the hammer was a gun

we hit him hard.

King George keeps reappearing

We never stop hitting –

Fort Sumter

Little Big Horn

Tulsa

Dresden Hiroshima

and Vietnam –

we’ve hit back hard

and hit back again

It’s King George and

the Tea Party

over and over again

it’s nails, nails

everywhere

and we have the hammer.

© Phil Hefner 4/7/2022

Rev. Knight Wells is Interim Pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Normal, IL

