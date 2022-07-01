From the Pulpit: Fourth of July reflections

Dr. Phil Hefner was my favorite teacher in seminary and a brilliant theologian. He is also a poet and continues to live and write from his home in Chicago. Recently he shared a poem that was inspired by his thoughts on the futility of war.
As we celebrate our nation’s birthday on this July 4th weekend, I think it is appropriate to also reflect on both our human responses and responsibilities. Thank you, Phil, for always challenging us to see beyond ourselves to a perspective that asks us to consider the divine directive in all of life and in all of creation ...
If it’s a nail
If it’s a nail
reach for a hammer
feel the pleasure
hitting things – hard
Ever since the
sounding-round-the-world
shots at Concord bridge
we’ve taken that pleasure
hitting – hard
King George was the nail
the hammer was a gun
we hit him hard.
King George keeps reappearing
We never stop hitting –
Fort Sumter
Little Big Horn
Tulsa
Dresden Hiroshima
and Vietnam –
we’ve hit back hard
and hit back again
It’s King George and
the Tea Party
over and over again
it’s nails, nails
everywhere
and we have the hammer.
© Phil Hefner 4/7/2022
Rev. Knight Wells is Interim Pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Normal, IL