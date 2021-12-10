From the Pulpit: Faith way to find ‘inner peace

One of the wonderful things that the Christian faith provides for us is what some refer to as “inner peace” . . . that sense of calmness within our heart and soul that keeps us from becoming anxious, fearful, despondent, stressed or without hope.

Reflect for just a moment on what that feeling of inner peace means for you. Among other things, it comes with some sense of security, belonging, quiet, safety, self-worth, identity and perhaps a bit of love of the people and things around us. In short, inner peace means that we have a safe place within our souls.

But where does that inner peace come from? St. Paul says it best in Philippians 4:6-7 . . . “Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

His advice is so appropriate as we experience and live through the constant anxiety and turmoil in our world today, the fractures in our relationships, the stress and pressure in our lives that can seem overwhelming. Instead of the anxiety and fear for the future . . . instead of the feelings of despondency and hopelessness . . . St. Paul says that we should do two things: Do not worry and pray.

But he says that we are to pray in a specific way. He tells us that the secret to a worry-free life is to pray with thanksgiving. In other words, before we ask God for anything, we should first thank God for everything. And after we give thanks, then we can make our requests known to God. And if we pray in this way, our worry will dissipate.

And then, what happens? We will experience the peace of God . . . something that is beyond our understanding. We cannot explain it, but we will know when we have it. And that peace of God will guard our hearts and our minds because it is the peace of Christ Jesus.

This is the great gift of Christmas, if we will only accept and receive it. This is the gift of the Christian faith. This is what Jesus brought into our world over 2,000 years ago. When Jesus entered our world, he did so for a simple reason. He came to show us and to embody “The peace of God.” If there is a gift you are looking for this Christmas to either give or receive . . . just pause for a moment and pray with thanksgiving for what God has already given to you. And then ask God for what you need to receive or want to give . . . and may the peace of the Lord be always with you.

Knight W. Wells is a retired pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0