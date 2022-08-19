From the Pulpit: Faith, religion not interchangeable terms

I am one of those individuals who prefers using appropriate terms to describe similar expressions which are actually different. I find two terms which are often confused are the words, “faith” and “religion.” Many times, those terms are used as if they mean the same thing, but they don’t.

When we use the term, “faith,” it normally, has to do with a sense of trust. Faith shows how much we trust someone or something. Faith by itself doesn’t have to do with any religion. It is simply trust.

However, when faith gets connected to religion, it typically consists in beliefs; for example, a belief in one or more gods or deities. But faith can also simply be the trust one has in the teachings of their religion.

And faith is often accompanied by hope as well. This is because when we use the word faith to show that we trust someone or something, we are hoping that our trust is placed correctly.

The Bible says that when faith becomes strong it brings us assurance. In Hebrews 11:1, we read, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” But faith is always about trust!

Religion, on the other hand, is the way people may exhibit their faith. Religion can also be based on the culture of a land, and religion can in turn influence and impact the culture. Religion typically impacts character, morality and ethics. Religion teaches us moral laws and serves as the organizational entity for practicing faith.

Religious leaders provide knowledge about the respective beliefs and principles. They want to inspire faith in their religion. So religion and faith have some connection even though they are different.

And religions can have a variety of expressions. But it is still possible to have faith WITHOUT religion expression. You can have faith IN your religion. And you can have religious beliefs that you may not trust and therefore have no faith in them at all!

I know that the term “faith-based institution” is popular in the world of politics. And when politicians use that term, it is often a way of making those institutions sound a bit higher on the scale of ethics than, let’s say, “public institutions.” But to be clear, faith-based institutions are not necessarily religious institutions. They can be any institution that we trust, religious or non-religious!

If we really mean “religious institutions," then just call them that — “religious institutions.”