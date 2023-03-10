What are you planning for Easter Dinner? Ham? Cheesy potatoes? Spring vegetables? How about Easter eggs: deviled, dyed or dippy? My personal favorites are the carbs: sweet rolls and egg-shaped sugar cookies in bright colors.

Sorry to talk about tasty treats when we are still in the season of Lent. But I wanted to give you plenty of time to plan ahead, and to recommend a couple of special Easter foods with spiritual significance.

First, of course, are the Easter eggs – chicken-laid or chocolate – which form the basis of the traditional egg-hunt. Eggs are representative of new life, new birth. And the empty ones – though not any child’s favorite – are actually a symbol of the empty tomb!

Next, I love hot-cross buns. Whether the dough contains nuts, raisins, or citrus, it’s fun to watch it rise – as did Jesus! Hot cross buns are traditionally baked on Good Friday, topped with a cross made of dough or icing, and eaten as a reminder that the cross is for Christians a symbol of sweet salvation. Legend has it that if you don’t eat them all, you can hang one from the rafters in your kitchen, and it will bring you good luck, prevent kitchen fires and evil spirits, and make all the bread baked in that kitchen turn out delicious until next year’s Good Friday.

Finally, I want to suggest to anyone with little kids, that “Resurrection Cookies” (you can google the recipe) are a wonderful Easter surprise. On Holy Saturday, turn on the oven and mix up the cookie dough (a kind of egg-white merengue - some versions of the recipe even suggest symbolic meanings for the ingredients). Drop dough balls on a cookie sheet. Then, you turn OFF the oven, and put the cookies inside, closing the door. (You can even have your kids tape the oven door shut, like the soldiers sealed Jesus’ tomb!) It's sad to leave the cookies alone in the dark oven and go to bed without tasting them – but that’s part of the story. Because, guess what happens on Easter morning? You open up the oven, and all the little cookie-tombs are empty! The merengues turn out hollow – and delicious!