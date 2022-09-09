From the Pulpit: Don't live in 'high conflict'

High conflict occurs in a relationship when hostility becomes its primary feature. Divorce lawyers first used the term to describe their most painstaking cases, according to New York Times bestselling author Amanda Ripley in her book, "High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out."

Ripley points out that the phenomenon plaguing these couples can also wreak havoc on a larger scale, for example, between contending political parties, contentious ethnic or religious groups, or international rivals. Wherever there is a perception of “us against them,” the potential for high conflict arises.

Hostility between contentious groups is nothing new. The modern consequences of these conflicts, however, are becoming more and more catastrophic. Rather than escalating hostility, cooperation is necessary to address looming problems.

Ripley casts a wide net to find examples of people and institutions who have employed helpful strategies to keep conflict at a minimum. The Baha’i community was one featured in her survey.

The Baha’i Faith places great emphasis on unity. Baha’is strive to interact in a spirit of friendliness and fellowship with people of all faiths and backgrounds.

Partisan politics, by its very nature, is contrary to the spirit of unity. Baha’is avoid it.

There is no clergy in the Baha’i Faith. Instead, the community is administered by the Baha’is themselves, through democratically elected bodies called assemblies consisting of nine members. The election is conducted annually by secret ballot. In contrast to partisan political elections, Baha’i elections are held without nominations and electioneering.

Decision making at Baha’i meetings is through loving consultation — a method free of wrangling and argument. For example, once an individual offers an idea, Baha’is understand that the idea no longer “belongs” to the individual but rather to the group, and all members including the proposer of the idea, are free to critique it, to accept it, modify it, or reject it.

The final decision is made by consensus, or if necessary, majority vote. Whatever is agreed upon is to be supported by all and not undermined by the minority.