This week, countless Christians are experiencing what I call the “Post-Easter Blues.” You might be thinking, “How could that be? Isn’t the empty tomb a cause for rejoicing? Wasn’t Easter worship a great opportunity to praise God and enjoy fellowship with other believers? Weren’t the Easter traditions – like egg decorating and hunts, meals with family and friends, and baskets and bonnets – great ways to make lasting memories?”

Yes, yes and yes! Easter is a wonderful celebration for followers of Jesus. However, as with many celebrations, the week after Easter can seem like a let-down. Perhaps dirty dishes from that awesome meal still linger. Perhaps the quietness in your home following the exodus of family is deafening. Perhaps baskets are empty and bonnets are back in drawers.

But the biggest cause of the “Post-Easter Blues” for many will happen this upcoming Sunday, when places of worship will experience a significant drop in attendance from last Sunday. The glaring difference in both attendance and energy can cause many members and pastors to lament: “Why can’t every week be like Easter?”

The first disciples experienced the “Post-Easter Blues” too. After Jesus ascended into heaven, a brief period of unity and growth occurred. However, persecution and conflict soon ensued, and many stopped attending church.

What can you do about the “Post-Easter Blues”? I encourage you to go back to the basics and try two things every day. First, focus on Jesus. The author of Hebrews wrote to a group of Jewish Christians who were beginning to abandon their faith. In that letter, he encouraged them to “fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith.” (Heb. 12:2) Spending time studying the Bible, praying and worshiping with others are three great ways to focus on Jesus. And focusing on Jesus will help us as we navigate life’s challenges. Consistently remembering the empty tomb and the incredible gift of forgiveness provides an excellent perspective check in our lives.

And, second, focus on serving others. Repeatedly in Scripture we are encouraged to serve others. The Apostle Paul implored the Galatians to respond to the freedom they have in Christ by serving others in love (Gal. 5:13). In addition, when we place our attention on others, our problems tend to not matter as much. In fact, recent research from Brigham Young University showed that serving others decreased depression symptoms.

By concentrating on Jesus, we change our focus from our frustrations to our Savior, which allows us to receive His grace. And by serving others, we have opportunities to show others the love Jesus has shown us and to point them to their Savior. Eventually, by focusing on the basics of Christianity, our “Post-Easter Blues” will lessen, and we are left feeling the joy of Easter once again.