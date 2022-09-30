From the Pulpit: Come to the Table - World Communion Sunday

This coming Sunday is World Communion Sunday. It’s a special day in the Church year – usually the first Sunday of October – when Christians of many denominations all come to the Lord’s Table to share together what we call the Last Supper, or Communion, and to celebrate the Unity of all Christians in one Lord.

The tradition of World Communion Sunday started in a Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, 1933. It is now shared by United Methodists, American Baptists, Congregationalists (UCC) and others as well. We may commune differently – some by intinction (dipping), some with unleavened bread, some with wine, others with grape juice, some kneeling, some standing – but we imagine ourselves all coming to the Table of the Lord together to receive the holy sacrament.

In some churches, World Communion Sunday is an opportunity to imagine what worship looks like, sounds like – even tastes like – around the world. Litanies are read in French, Swahili and Russian. Songs are sung in Yoruba, Spanish, Korean and Hebrew. Prayers are raised for all the nations of the world, and especially those where fellow Christians share the bread and cup.

Communion, itself, sometimes includes a variety of breads representing different places in the world: naan, chapati, rye, pita, baguette, challah, and of course, Hawaiian bread. Sometimes worshipers even come to church wearing clothing from their ancestral homes.

I’ve heard of “sister congregations” in two different countries, worshiping together via Zoom or livestream, literally communing together as one Body and sharing the sacrament at the same time – two congregations united into one.

It’s a beautiful tradition. It makes me proud to be part of an ecumenical faith (United Methodist) that values connection with other denominations. The Lord’s Supper seems extra-special when I imagine people all over the world celebrating it together, at the same time.

I wonder what would happen to the mental borders and boundaries we construct between ourselves and other people, both inside and outside the Church, if we imagined them sitting at the Table with us: eating supper, enjoying conversation, maybe even sharing parts of our meal together like schoolkids trading sandwiches in the cafeteria? I wonder what would happen to our politics and prejudices if we imagined people who may look and talk very differently from ourselves, breaking bread with us and telling their stories?